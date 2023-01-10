HONOLULU (KHON2) — A search is underway for the owner of a photo album that contains old wedding photos apparently taken in Hawaii.

The album was recently discovered in the lost and found bin at Albany International Airport in New York.

Airport officials said the front cover of the album is adorned with the word “Aloha,” and said the wedding photos inside could be 20 to 30 years old.

Internet sleuths did some digging and thought the photos could have been taken at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Manoa — KHON2 called and the Church and confirmed the photos were taken there.

The album’s owner remains a mystery, however. Anyone who recognizes the couple is asked to call the Albany International Airport at (518)-242-2230.