LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talked to the media on Wednesday about the upcoming NFL season for the Raiders in their new home.

The interview took place September 2, 2020 at the Raiders training facility and offices, the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, NV.

Gruden talks about the rise of Richie Incognito on the offensive line, the young secondary and wide receiving corps for the Raiders.