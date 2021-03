HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to 16 weather-related calls between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9.

HFD crews responded to a total of 14 water evacuations, one downed tree and one downed power line as of Tuesday afternoon.

HFD officials are reminding the public to avoid flooded areas and waterways.

Motorists are advised to avoid driving through water if roads are flooded.