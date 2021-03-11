Weather issues prompt schedule changes for several Hawaii schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced weather-related issues will require some schedule changes for several schools across Hawaii on Friday, March 12.

Certain schools on Oahu, Kauai and Maui will see modified schedules.

HIDOE schools that will experience schedule changes on Friday are:

  • Oahu
    • Hau’ula Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will be available.
    • Ka’a’awa Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will not be available.
    • Waiāhole Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will not be available. Kahalu’u Elementary will be the nearest Grab-and-Go site.
  • Kauai
  • Maui
    • Haʻikū Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals available from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Click here for the latest updates on school schedule changes from HIDOE.

