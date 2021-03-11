Weather issues prompt schedule changes for several Hawaii schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced weather-related issues will require some schedule changes for several schools across Hawaii on Friday, March 12.

Certain schools on Oahu, Kauai and Maui will see modified schedules.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

HIDOE schools that will experience schedule changes on Friday are:

Oahu Hau’ula Elementary : Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will be available. Ka’a’awa Elementary : Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will not be available. Waiāhole Elementary : Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will not be available. Kahalu’u Elementary will be the nearest Grab-and-Go site.

Kauai Hanalei School : Closed due to the large landslide that is blocking Kuhiō Highway. No distance learning on Friday.

Maui Haʻikū Elementary : Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals available from 10 to 10:30 a.m.



Click here for the latest updates on school schedule changes from HIDOE.