Weather issues prompt schedule changes for several Hawaii schools

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) announced weather-related issues will require some schedule changes for several schools across Hawaii on Friday, March 12.
Certain schools on Oahu, Kauai and Maui will see modified schedules.
HIDOE schools that will experience schedule changes on Friday are:
- Oahu
- Hau’ula Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will be available.
- Ka’a’awa Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will not be available.
- Waiāhole Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals will not be available. Kahalu’u Elementary will be the nearest Grab-and-Go site.
- Kauai
- Hanalei School: Closed due to the large landslide that is blocking Kuhiō Highway. No distance learning on Friday.
- Maui
- Haʻikū Elementary: Full distance learning. Grab-and-Go meals available from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
