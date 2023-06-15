They’re just waiting on Mother Nature.

Hōkūle’a and its crew were expected to launch today from Juneau, Alaska on their Moananuiākea four-year voyage around the Pacific. But it’s been delayed due to weather conditions.

Captain Mark Ellis, one of the captains for Hōkūle’a, joined Wake Up 2Day with a weather update, expected launch date and final preparations.

Ellis said the crew is monitoring the weather and will determine the best time to depart. As of now, it’s looking like that may be Saturday morning.

Moananuiākea is Hōkūle’a’s 15 major voyage and will cover 43,000 nautical miles, with 400 crew and visiting 36 countries and archipelagoes–that’s nearly 100 idigenous territories and 345 ports.

Moananuiākea’s Global Launch Ceremony will still be held Thursday morning but has been moved indoors. It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. HST.

The ceremony will be streaming on KHON2 or you can watch on Hokulea’s website.