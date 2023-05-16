HONOLULU (KHON2) — In May a slew of sharks was seen close to Hawaii shores and there is an effective caution device a visitor or resident can wear to deter sharks.

A company called Sharkbanz produced a couple products to deter sharks by generating a powerful electromagnetic field that alerts sharks and stingrays to stay away.

Sharkbanz has a patented deterrent technology that has been tested in multiple studies showing this product reduces risk of an encounter, protects a fisherman’s catch, and makes ocean experiences more comfortable. Click here to see recent study information.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has been tracking shark incidents and reported four of them this year, one surfer, two swimmers and one stand-up paddleboarder.

The wearable band can be worn on the wrist or ankle and has a deterrent field of approximately three to six feet. The company recommends wearing this band on the ankle.

Danny Lomas, a safety diver with Hawaii Adventure Diving, spoke to KHON2 about shark attacks and said in an article sharks like to attack from behind. A surfer lost a foot, reported by KHON2, in the most recent shark attack in Hawaii.

Click here to see what stores have Sharkbanz in Hawaii.

This device also has no batteries as it is powered by the magnetic field of the earth, and is TSA travel friendly.

One user, James C. wrote, “A group of friends and myself were doing our usual water jogging in Kailua bay. I spotted what appeared to be a log in the water about 10 to 12 ft from us. As it got closer, I could see clearly that it was a Tiger Shark. The shark must have sensed the magnet, shuddered, and abruptly turned, and swam away from us. There were other sightings and bump encounters for a few weeks before our encounter.”

Studies also show this can possibly “reduce the amount of shark on seal interaction by utilizing this idea of a magnetic fence design,” as monk seals are endangered.

For more information click here.