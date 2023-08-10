HONOLULU (KHON2) — As fire operations continue on Maui, Gov. Green is set to assess the damage Thursday morning.

He made a request for federal assistance from The White House, which will help small businesses with loans and rebuilding. The White House is expected to approve the request quickly, which will provide Maui with major disaster relief.

“We love you very much. We will do everything we can, we’ll move heaven and earth to support you and your families and your community. We will lower the flags to half-mast today to honor those who have fallen and we have lost. And we will be there day and night, hand-in-hand with the City and County government to make sure that whatever can be done to decrease people’s suffering is done,” said Gov. Green. “Above all else, we will continue to be Hawaii, which means, we take care of our ‘ohana.”

The governor pleaded for any residents with rentals, ADUs to allow those who have been impacted by the fires to live there. He said they will adjust the rules, if needed.

Non-essential workers will be granted administrative leave, according to the governor’s office.