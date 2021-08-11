‘We will hold Kinikini accountable for his violent actions in these disturbing incidents’: Man charged with 12 offenses by Oahu grand jury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oahu grand jury indicted 40-year-old Jared Kinikini and charged him on suspicion of a series of offenses involving incidents that allegedly occurred in the Kalihi, Ala Moana and Waikiki areas.

All of the alleged offenses took place between Thursday, July 22, and Friday, Aug. 6, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to court documents, Kinikini handcuffed a man inside a hotel room and threatened him with a gun during one of the alleged incidents.

Kinikini was indicted and charged on suspicion of three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, one count of abuse of family or household members and two counts related to unlawful ownership or possession of a firearm.

Other alleged offenses Kinikini was charged on suspicion of related to robbery, kidnapping, criminal property damage, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and resisting to stop a motor vehicle.

“We will hold Kinikini accountable for his violent actions in these disturbing incidents,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “I thank the Honolulu Police Department for its diligence in investigating these cases. Based on the seriousness of the alleged offenses and the need to protect public safety, we will be seeking the maximum prison term for Kinikini if he is convicted.”

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Kinikini is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center without bail pending his trial, per request of the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.