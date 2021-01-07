‘We knew it was a dangerous situation,’ Sen. Hirono recalls her experience amid Capitol chaos

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation are all safe on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 6, after pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building. They say, the threats will not stop them from carrying out their duties.

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono said, what should have been a day focused on the electoral process was overshadowed by shock and fear.

“It was shocking,” said Hirono. “I think it caused a lot of people to ask ‘what is happening to our country?’ And that we need to work on ways for us to come together because this kind of rioting was shocking. It shocked not just us, but I would say the entire world.”

She said, she was in the senate chambers at the time when security told them that they needed to evacuate to someplace safer. She, other members of the senate and staffers were led out of the room and to safety.

“We knew that it was a dangerous situation otherwise this would not have happened … We all understood the seriousness of the situation,” said Hirono.

She did not know the extent of the danger until she was in a safe room and watched the terrifying images on TV.

“I don’t think anyone was expecting riots. I don’t think anyone was expecting people to break windows. This was a mob scene. It was very chaotic.” Sen. Mazie Hirono, (D) Hawaii

She was there for about five hours before it was deemed safe to return to the chamber, according to Sen. Hirono.

As for what the future holds beyond this incident, she said, she has hope that president-elect Joe Biden will unite the country.

“We have a president that says, ‘I will be a president for all the people and who wants to bring us together,’ and who wants to take control of the pandemic and then moving to reopen the economy safely.” said Hirono.

She expects action at the capitol to be done quicker now that the U.S. Senate is projected to gain two more democrats from Georgia,

“My hope is that going forward we’ll be able to get more done for people that we’ll be able to actually help people,” said Hirono.