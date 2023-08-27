HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the flames in Lahaina closed in around the Lahaina Outlet Mall parking structure, Kahokulea Haiku found himself trapped and fighting for his life in the middle of the deadliest fire in the past century.

Earlier in the day, Haiku sensed something was wrong, with winds like he’d never seen before.

“This is about 3:20 p.m. and in Foodland parking lot there was a security booth that had blown over and hit a car and the security guard was there taking a report,” said Haiku.

Outside of Foodland he noticed the fire.

“There was a huge plume of brown & black smoke rising. Then the wind hit and it just bent, and I thinking wow this is heavy because everybody was all stuck in traffic, nobody is going anywhere,” Haiku continued.

While taking shelter, haiku tried to help others seek safety.

“We were able to get some people to come underneath (the parking structure) at least a dozen or so vehicles made it underneath and they were safe for the most part, but I think as time went on they kind of got anxiety and their adrenaline is going and they weren’t really thinking and maybe they were thinking about their families & stuff like that,” Haiku said. “But one by one the first car fired up their engine I tried to tell them roll down the window asking where you guys going? We gotta stay here, this is the only place.”

As each minute went by, the situation continued to worsen.

“Before you know it you can hear car & places exploding and there were no sirens at all, which was eerie. I think a lot of people passed away from oxygen deprivation before they got burned because there were no screams which was eerie. It was kind of surreal in a way and all you can hear was the wind screaming,” Haiku added.

“It was clearly mother nature and she just flexed on a tiny wooden town with ferocity and bad intentions.”

Haiku is now on Oahu still trying to process & recover, but is grateful to have survived.

“I’m just stoked to be alive, I just saw the sunrise this morning, most beautiful sunrise I’ve ever seen in my life, saw the sunrise yesterday I said the same thing yesterday, today’s one is even more better,” said Haiku. “But if there is one lesson it’s, hug your family hug your loved ones, call your friends and tell them that you’ve thinking of them, laugh a little louder, surf a little harder, live life, laugh, love, live man.”