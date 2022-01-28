‘We got to win’: Hawaii’s new head football coach calls for return to greatness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Head football coach Timmy Chang was greeted with a standing ovation at the Stan Sheriff Center and fans and current players said it is time to rally around the local boy who has come home.

The University of Hawaii held an official welcome ceremony on Friday, Jan. 28 where Chang had winning on his mind.

“You know, the fans make it fun,” Chang said. “The fans, I mean, when Aloha Stadium was rocking, it was fun.”

Friends, fans and Chang’s family were on hand to welcome the UH alum and legendary quarterback to his new job: leading the Rainbow Warriors.

Chang said he wants to give the fans something to be proud of.

“So the fans are everything. We need their support, we want their support. But let’s be real about it man, we got to win games. That’s what it comes down to, we got to win.” Timmy Chang, University of Hawaii head football coach

FILE – University of Hawaii head football coach Timmy Chang covers his heart in a show of emotion at a welcome ceremony in the Stan Sheriff Center, Manoa, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021.

FILE – Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi shows Timmy Chang some love at a welcome ceremony in the Stan Sheriff Center, Manoa, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021.

FILE – Timmy Chang smiles while displaying his jersey at a welcome ceremony in the Stan Sheriff Center, Manoa, Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2021.

Chang hopes to bring a new energy back to the program.

“One of the last games I’ve been to was probably 2007, 2008? Colt Brennan, Washington,” Chang said. “That was one of the funnest games I’ve ever witnessed in there, you know?”

“But I want this thing rocking,” he said. “I want it to be as fun as when I played.”

Current players share the sentiment. Wide receiver Jonah Panoke said Chang’s influence has already been felt.

“Oh yeah. Today was our first team meeting and you can just tell the energy around was just a lot better.” Jonah Panoke, University of Hawaii wide receiver

“A lot of boys around the island are just excited to have a local coach and you know, they think that they can all come home and play now,” Panoke said.

UH fan Mark Veneri is also looking forward to what is on the horizon with coach Chang at the helm.

“I think it just brings back a familiar face, one,” Veneri said, “but also a guy who bleeds green and black.”

“I think it’s time to at least move in the right direction and coach Chang brings that, he brings a lot of enthusiasm and I think it’s just time to let the healing begin and it’s also time to move forward and support a heck of a guy in coach Timmy Chang,” Veneri said.