HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 20-year-old male surfer who jumped into the China Walls surf and could not get out safely.

China Walls, located in Koko Kai Beach Park, is a popular cliff jumping spot for both tourists and locals on the east side of Oahu. Locals warn those who are unfamiliar with the waters to proceed with caution and stay out of the water if they are inexperienced swimmers.

Honolulu Ocean Safety received the call around 9:30 a.m. for the two men who could not get out of the surf break.

Reports said a Good Samaritan not only made the call to 911, but began to assist both swimmers to get them to safety. One swimmer was pulled out of the water, while the other was holding onto a flotation device.

Ocean Safety responded to the situation from Sandy Beach, where a press conference regarding rescue tubes was being held. HFD also responded and remained with the swimmer in the water.

A lifeguard jumped into the water and got the man onto a rescue board. An additional lifeguard responded by jet ski as the two were paddling back to shore.

The 20-year-old said he was visiting the island to celebrate his birthday. He was reported to have suffered cuts and bruises but did not need any medical attention.

Officials said there is now a rescue tube located at China Walls.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department would like to remind those who plan on jumping or surfing China Walls to know their limits and know the ocean conditions.