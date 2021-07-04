‘We are crying about getting robbed’ Hawaiian rights advocates protest land use bill at local airports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While July 4 marks a time of celebration for many across the state, for some Hawaiian rights advocates Independence Day was the time to take a stand.

Convoys could be seen at various airports across the state, including Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Demonstrators told KHON2 the protest was in response to a measure that authorizes the Board of Land and Natural Resources to extend certain leases of public lands for commercial, mixed-use or government use.

“It’s incredibly important for people to understand we are not here crying about land we are crying about getting robbed again in 2021. House Bill 499 has been a catalyst of the disconnect. It’s so clear that the profitability of institutions is above integrity of the system,” said Daniel Anthony, one of the demonstrators.

The state says no citations were given at any of the airports.