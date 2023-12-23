HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been just over three years to the day, 21-year-old Azalia Park was killed while on her way to a light show at Aloha Stadium, when she was hit by another 21-year-old driver.

The pain is still unimaginable for her mother.

“It’s a life that’s taken and I’ll never have the chance with her for certain milestones. She was only 21 years old. I’ll never see her get married, never have grandchildren from her,” said Chanda Park.

The Park Ohana is turning their tragedy into purpose.

Azalia’s family started a non-profit called “Safe Ride Hawaii,” a local ridesharing service.



The family will take you and your car home at $2 per mile.

And on Saturday, they kept Azalia’s name alive with a sign waving event in partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“I will never stop. I will never stop doing this. I will never stop making the effort to make changes and get the word out there that it needs to stick to people. And don’t wait till this happens to your loved one, make the change now,” continued Chanda.

Meanwhile, on Maui the community is raising awareness for Hannah Brown.

Brown was killed by a drunk driver in a head on crash in 2019.



Her mother said advocating for safe driving is now their life mission.



“It’s necessary for families to show awareness because drinking and driving has gotten to a point where it’s really taking a toll on our community and we’ve been living with this for four years,” said Charlene Bown.

MADD Hawaii said drunk driving crashes surge up to 40% during the holidays and there’s no excuse for making the wrong decision.

“You make a plan, you get a designated driver somebody who is not drinking, take an Uber a Lyft or a taxi or a Safe Ride Hawaii which is what the family started a few years ago,” said MADD victim services specialist Theresa Paulette.

Azalia’s mother said it is her hope that this holiday season, everyone on the roads will take accountability for their own actions.

“We are a community and we need to just love on one another and care about each other and care about the things we do and how it can affect other people,” Chandra added.