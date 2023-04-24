HONOLULU (KHON2) — For one week in May, Hawaii will light the community blue recognizing the men and women who serve in the Hawaii Police Department, as well as those who have fallen.

KHON spoke to the vice president of the FBI Honolulu Citizens Academy Alumni Association and chair of the Light Hawaii Blue Campaign, Sheryl Ferido, who started this campaign in 2019.

Ferido started this campaign to make sure officers know they are supported when they are out patrolling the community.

The Honolulu Hale, Aloha tower, IBM Building, and multiple communities changed their regular lights to blue the first year to show support.

Over the years, Ferido said more people light their homes and buildings blue and noticed the community coming together more than ever after two police officers lost their lives in 2020.

After a landlord-tenant dispute, Jerry Hanel set fire to a house and opened fire killing officers Tiffany Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. This tragedy is recognized at the Waikiki Police Station with pictures of the officers near the front door.

Although it was hard to spread the word in 2020, Ferido said the community showed their support through social media by taking a picture and using the hashtag Light hawaii Blue.

Ferido also mentioned many police officers follow the Instagram account and see the support from the community.

[Officers] do show the gratitude because it is a tough job, it is a sacrifice that they make every day. They don’t know, you know, if they’re coming home to their family that evening.” Sheryl Ferido, chair of the Light Hawaii Blue Campaign

Where can you get blue lights in Hawaii?

Stores where you can get a blue light to show support for the police officers throughout National Police Week May 15 to May 21:

City Mill

Walmart

The Home Depot

Lowe’s Home Improvement

ACE Hardware

Grainger Industrial Supply

Another way to show support to local officers is by wearing the color blue and thanking them if you see any officers while in uniform.

We’re asking people to light Hawaii blue with the light bulbs, wear blue with their clothing, and then share blue. That’s the final step with their social media. They can post pictures of their interactions with police officers, they can post pictures of their light bulbs at their homes, and they tag us at hashtag light Hawaii Blue.” Sheryl Ferido

People are asked to support Hawaii police officers for the entire month of May, not just for National Police Week.