HONOLULU (KHON2) — Neighborhoods across the islands have many pets and some may cause a loud ruckus.

In 2015, the City and County of Honolulu set out a policy on animal nuisance and dangerous dog complaints. This policy states that the Honolulu Police Department is committed to handling complaints quickly and effectively to ensure public and animal safety.

In order for an animal to be a nuisance, the policy says the noise from the animal cannot be going on consecutively for ten minutes or intermittently for one-half hour or more at any time, day or night.

Although the city said they do not hear of many complaints in the neighborhood board meetings, some complaints do come up.

This policy covers household dogs and cats, farm animal or poultry. The policy also states that residents are not allowed to obtain more than ten dogs or two chickens per household.

So how can you help prevent your animal from being the talk of the neighborhood?

The Hawaiian Humane Society suggests getting to know why your dog may be barking. They said your pet could be barking:

to let an owner know of danger

to get rid of a trespasser

to let someone know they need exercise. Barking is a way to release tension, according to the Hawaiian Humane Society and tired dogs do not often bark.

because they may be hurt or scared

because they may need to be fed

to join other barking dogs

To prevent your dog from barking, Hawaiian Humane Society suggests using Citronella anti-bark collars that lets out an unpleasant sent which disrupts barking.

Positive training is also more effective than punishment and the Hawaiian Humane Society said punishments could lead to more problems and create a fear-based issue in a dog.

Dogs could also simply need more training. Click here for a list of Oahu trainers.