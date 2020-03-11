HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jamie O’Brien, past winner of Wave of the Winter talks about the 10th anniversary Wave of the Winter Awards.
On Thursday, March 12 the tenth winner will be named along with Wave of the Decade.
The awards are open to the public.
Thursday, March 12
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30. Honolulu, HI 96814.
Doors open: 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $10.
- Wave of the Winter Award celebrates the best wave ridden on Oahu’s north shore
