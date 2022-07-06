HONOLULU (KHON2) — For three months, when passengers fly on Hawaiian Airlines, they can watch “Waterman,” the award-winning documentary film of the legendary Native Hawaiian swimmer and surfer Duke Kahanamoku.

The film is currently being featured on the airline’s inflight video entertainment system.

Duke Kahanamoku was a man of remarkable talent and grace who was the embodiment of aloha. It’s an honor to be able to share his inspiring story with guests who are traveling between the islands and the continental U.S., Asia and Oceania.” EVAN NOMURA, DIRECTOR OF IN-FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT AND ONBOARD PRODUCTS AT HA

When the film debuted in Hawaii in April, in just two days, the film became the #1 documentary in America, according to HA.

The airline plans to provide the movie on all of its flights from Hawaii to “16 gateways cities in North America, as well as international flights to Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti and American Samoa.”

“We are so excited to partner with Hawaiian Airlines as a way to widely share Duke Kahanamoku’s Creed of Aloha, philosophy of inclusion and compassion with the world. Duke’s story should be known universally and thanks to Hawaiian Airlines, ‘Waterman’ can educate and affect the lives of an increased number of individuals with Duke’s inspirational and historical story.” ‘WATERMAN’ PRODUCER DR. STEVEN UNGERLEIDER

