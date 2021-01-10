Waterfront playground construction begins at Hoakalei Resort on Oahu

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KHON2) — Construction has begun for a waterfront playground at Hoakalei Resort in Ewa Beach in West Oahu.

The LineUp at Wai Kai consists of a LookOut Bar and Restaurant, a man-made surfing wave and a lagoon. It’s available to locals and visitors.

The showcase attraction will be the world’s largest man-made wave for surfing called the Wai Kai Wave. This was created by professional surfer Shane Beschen and his son Noah. Beschen is a partner in The LineUp at Wai Kai Development’s operating company, an X Games Gold Medalist and a former world #2 ranked surfer. The technology from citywide makes the wave be 2 feet up to head high depending on the surfer’s abilities.

Plans are even in the works for surf and waterman competitions are being planned for the Wai Kai Wave and the 52-acre Wai Kai Lagoon. The lagoon will have activities such as stand up paddling, kayaks, guided outrigger canoes, and electric boat cruises.

Wai Kai Commercial Development expects it to open by 2022.