FILE – A sign indicates that Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area has no water in Waimea, Hawaii, July 2023. (Lynn Beittel photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Months and months without running water at one of Hawaii’s most beautiful beaches is what residents around Hapuna Beach have death with since October, 2022.

A promised temporary solution has not been put in.

The State said getting clean water to and from Hapuna Beach has plagued them for years. Service was shut off and water has not flowed since October, 2022 due to recurring leaks.

Officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources promised Sen. Tim Richards a temporary solution by the end of July, 2023.

“This isn’t the permanent thing, but this is, ‘We’re not moving any dirt, we’re just running a pipeline on the top to get things handled,'” Sen. Richards said.

“I thought July was too late. I wanted it sooner, May or June, but they assured me July they’d have temporary water restored,” Richards said. “And here we are now, August, we still don’t have it.”

“We have to do better and it frustrates me when we can get it done, but we don’t get it done.” Sen. Tim Richards

Longtime residents said previous fixes were more complicated and involved underground work.

“But this, this time it’s just about the emergency water system,” said Waimea resident Matt Binder. “No digging of trenches, all they have to do is run a pipe on the ground to the bathrooms, to the showers.”

Portable toilets have been set up, but issues have cropped up.

“You can imagine 90 degree, high humidity, you know, over-used porta potties and that’s what we got,” Binder said.

“That bothers me,” Sen. Richards said, “we charge admission for this beach, yet we don’t have the services? That bothers me. This is, it was listed I think at one point, one of the top beaches in our state, in the western United States. We’re not right now and I think it’s probably because of our services.”

A permanent fix for Hapuna Beach was set to be complete by April, 2024 but that is now unclear since the temporary solution has not been built.

KHON2 reached out to the Department of Land and Natural resources for comment, officials said they were working on a response.