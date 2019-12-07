Water to shut off in Paia and Kuau, December 12-13

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All customers on the county water system in Paia and Kuau will have their water shut off from around 10 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, to 4 a.m. Friday, December 13.

Customers in this area are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

Depending on the conditions encountered, customers on the county water system in Sprecklesville may also be affected.

This worked is being done by the Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company and the Department of Water Supply (DWS) as part of the Department of Public Works’ North Shore Greenway – Phase IV project.

For more information, contact Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company at (808) 281-2733.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7366.