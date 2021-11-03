Water still safe to drink after samples show contaminants found in 2 Oahu sites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) reported that traces of two chemicals were detected in water samples collected at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply Pearl City Shaft and Aina Koa Well I.

However, the DOH reported that the chemicals’ trace levels in the water were “far below health advisory limits” and posed no threat to the public as they are still safe to drink.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The first contaminant found is called dieldrin, which is an organic chemical that was used as a pesticide for ground termites; it may be present in drinking water by leaching into groundwater.

According to the DOH, the health advisory for dieldrin is 0.2 micrograms per liter. Based on the samples collected from the Pearl City Shaft, levels of dieldrin ranged from 0.0109 ug/L to 0.0121 ug/L.

The DOH also reported that an industrial chemical called Perfluoropentanoic acid (PFPeA) was detected at the Aina Koa Well I. Although there is no advisory for PFPeA, DOH established a drinking water environmental action level of 0.80 ug/L.

At the Aina Koa Well I, PFPeA levels was confirmed to be between 0.002 ug/L to 0.003 ug/L. PFPeA is a chemical used in consumer products like carpets, clothing, furniture fabrics, paper food packaging and fire-retarding foam.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

“The trace levels of these chemicals are so small that they do not pose a public health threat, and the water from these wells is safe to drink,” said Kathleen Ho, deputy director for environmental health. “The Department of Health will continue to work together with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply to ensure tests for these chemicals continue. Such testing is conducted to ensure that everyone’s water is safe and public health is not compromised.”