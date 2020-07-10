Water service shutdown scheduled for Kapaa customers

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A water service shutdown is scheduled for customers in Kapaa, according to the Department of Water.

The water shutdown will on a portion of Kaulana Road, from the Haleilio Road intersection to the Kihei Road intersection. The affected area also includes a portion of Kihei Road, from the Kaulana Road intersection to the mauka end of Kihei Road.

(Courtesy of Department of Water)

Water will be turned off on Tuesday, July 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be due to the upgrade of and the installation of fire hydrant valves, service laterals, and a mainline.

DOW says that crews will be going door to door on Friday, July 10, to notify customers of the upcoming shutdown.

Crew members will be in DOW attire and will be observing social distancing measures.

Customers located in the affected area are advised to prepare for the service shutdown by taking the following steps:

Store enough water to meet your needs during the shutdown.

Notify family, friends, tenants and neighbors that may be affected by the service shutdown.

Those with faulty water heaters should ensure that water heaters do not empty during the shutdown.

Businesses should plan appropriately prior to and during a service shutdown.

For more information, call the Department of Water at 245-5455.