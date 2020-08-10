Water service shutdown reminder for Hanapepe town

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water (DOW) wants to remind Hanapepe customers of the water service shutdown scheduled for 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11 to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12.

Water service will be turned off on Hanapepe Road including Kaumuali’i Highway to Hana Road, Pa Lane, Kona Road, Koula Road, Puna Road, Kuiloa Road, Hana Road, Pepe Road, Iona Road, Luka Place, Lea Lane and on Kaumuali’i Highway.

A one-lane road closure will be in place near the intersection of Kaumuali’i Highway and Kona Road in Hanapepe, beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 until approximately 6 a.m. on Aug. 12th. The Makai-side of Kona Road will also be closed however, access to Kuiloa Road from Kaumuali’i Highway will available from Puna Road during the work.

Iona Road and Puna Road will also experience water shutoff for the scheduled times for improvements to a 12-inch main line on Kona Road as part of the Hanapepe-Ele’ele Water Systems Improvements Project.

The DOW advises motorists to adhere to traffic control and drive with caution through the area.

Customers are advised to prepare for the service shutdown by taking the following steps:

Store enough water to meet your needs until water service can be restored.

Notify family, friends and neighbors of the scheduled shutdown.

Those with faulty water heaters should ensure that water heaters do not empty during the shutdown.

Businesses should plan accordingly before and during a water service shutdown.

A trailer-mounted water tank containing potable water will be available for use along Kona Road during the service shutdown. Customers must bring their own water containers to fill up, if needed.

For more information please call the Department of Water at 245-5461.

Latest Stories on KHON2