Water service shutdown on portion of Hanapepe Road until further notice

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water (DOW) has extended the water service shutdown on a portion of Hanapepe Road between Kona Road and Hana Road due to additional work on the main line.

A trailer-mounted water tank providing access to potable water will be relocated to Hanapepe Road, near Bank of Hawaii. Customers will need to bring their own water containers to fill up if needed.

