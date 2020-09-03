Water service shutdown notice for residents in Wailua Homesteads

WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Department of Water (DOW) announced water will be shut off for about six hours between 9 a.m and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in order to connect a new 6-inch water line.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The scheduled water service shutdown is expected to affect customers on a portion of Opaeka`a Road, between Pulana Street and Pu`upilo Road in Wailua Homesteads. DOW says the installation will connect the new water line to the existing water system currently in place.

For more information, please call the Department of Water at 245-5455.

Latest Stories on KHON2