Water service shutdown for customers in Wainiha

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Department of Water Supply (DWS) announced water will be shut off for about five hours between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 to allow repairs to a distribution line on the Haena side of the Wainiha Bridge on Kuhio Highway.

The affected area includes customers on Kuhio Highway between Powerhouse Road to Ananalu Road. Ala Eke Road and Ananalu Road may also experience the shut off.

Additionally, traffic on the Wainiha Bridge will be stopped intermittently to allow equipment to move safely through the area, says DWS.

Motorists are advised to adhere to traffic control measures and to drive with caution near and around the work site.

For more information, please call the Department of Water at 245-5455.

