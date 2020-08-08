Water service shutdown for customers in Kula

KULA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply (DWS) announced water will be shut off for about five hours between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 to allow installation of new valves in the area.

The valve replacement project will affect water service for residents in the Kula Post Office and Kula Fire Station areas as well as sections of Lower Kula Road, Copp Road, Kula Highway and Kekaulike Highway.

No road closures are planned. For more information, please call 270-7633.