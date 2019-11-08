Water service shutdown announced for Hanamaulu area

KAUAI (KHON2) — The Department of Water (DOW) announces that water service is being turned off to customers located on the southern portion of Laukona Street and Laulima Street, including Hoohana street, Kaia Place, Kailewa Street and a portion of Kuhio Highway, from Laukona Street to Laulima Street in Hanamaulu, for around six hours.

DOW crews are conducting emergency repairs to a distribution line in the area.

More information will be provided if new information becomes available. To monitor updates online, visit www.facebook.com/KauaiDOW.

For more information, please call the Department of Water at 245-5455.