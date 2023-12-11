HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Supply reported a water service outage in Pukalani on Hiolani Street.
According to DWS, the outage is tentatively scheduled for four hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is due to a main line repair.
