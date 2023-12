HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Water Services reports a water service outage Saturday night, tentatively scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. in Haiku.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The outage is said to affect 40 homes and six standpipes on W. Kuiaha Rd. from Ua Noe Place and below.