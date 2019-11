On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, ROJAC Construction, Inc. will be doing work affecting the County’s water system from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Water services along Baldwin Avenue between Ukiu Road and Hali’imaile Road, Pua Aina Road, Freitas Place, Aala Place and Kaluanui Road are affected.

Customers affected are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.