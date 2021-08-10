Water restoration efforts continue after crews fix large main break in East Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The large water main break in East Oahu has been fixed but customers continue to experience little to no water pressure.

The Board of Water Supply says crews are working to make adjustments to boost water into affected communities and refill water reservoirs in the area.

Officials say due to their location and elevation Kamehame Ridge and Kalama Valley communities will have the lowest pressure or no water at all.

Other customers in the area who have water are being asked to use it for essential purposes only.