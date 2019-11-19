Water problems at Aloha Stadium could mean fewer bathrooms at Saturday’s game

Water pressure problems at Aloha Stadium could mean some restrooms might be closed during Saturday’s UH football game.

A spokeswoman for the stadium says it’s not clear when the problem will be fixed. There are contingency plans for the game against San Diego State.

A season ticket holder sitting in the upper level who didn’t want to be identified says he went to the restroom during the last home game against Fresno State when he noticed that the entrance and exit were blocked off, and the usher telling everyone to go to another one.

“So I walked over to the other restroom and did my business and went to the sink and there was no water, no water to wash my hands,” he said.

Which also means no flushing. He says this wasn’t the first time. It happened at another game before that. And he’s concerned about the health problems this can cause.

“They go to their seats without washing and they’re touching all over the place and you don’t know what they’re spreading, if anything,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Aloha Stadium tells us that the facility is experiencing periods of low water pressure in the upper section, the yellow seats, during peak use times. So that’s during pre-game, halftime, and postgame.

It’s being repaired but they’re still waiting for parts to come in. If the problem is not fixed by Saturday, fans are asked to use bathrooms in the lower sections and try to avoid using them during peak periods.

The ticket holder is also worried about the food and drinks being served.

“The health reason, we have concession people, they use the same bathrooms, the beer vendors, same thing, they use the same restrooms as everyone else,” he said.

The spokeswoman says the company, Centerplate, provides portable washing sinks and all food handlers are required to wear gloves. She says the stadium also plans to bring in additional restroom trailers on the lower level if the problem is not fixed by this Saturday.