Water outage scheduled for Kailua Beach on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a planned water outage at Kailua Beach on Wednesday, as Board of Water Supply crews work on the Lanikai Water System Improvements project.

The Kalapawai-side of Kailua Beach Park will be without water from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Two portable toilets will be at the park during the outage.

The outage is needed for contractors to establish a bypass to maintain water service for the beach and Lanikai areas during main replacement work on the Kawailoa Bridge.

Traffic delays from lane closures at various locations in the vicinity of the work area are expected, Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pipe replacement work is expected to finish by December.