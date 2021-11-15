Water outage impacting Kailua Beach Park, surrounding areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A scheduled water outage at Kailua Beach Park on Monday lasted longer than expected after Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews struggled to connect a newly-installed water main to the existing water system.

The water outage is reported to be impacting the surrounding areas.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

In their latest update, BWS said it expects full water service to be restored by 7 p.m. Monday.

The water outage at the beach park was originally supposed to last from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.