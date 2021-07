HONOLULU (KHON2) — The damaged water main under Moanalua Freeway is finally fixed. A contractor had damaged the 42-inch main on Friday, June 18.

Work is ongoing to repair the road, however.

The far right lane and the Fort Shafter off-ramp remain closed.

Repair work is expected to continue for at least a couple of weeks, but no work will be done on the Fourth of July and the day after.