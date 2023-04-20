HONOLULU (KHON2) — The BWS is asking residents from Waianae to Makaha to conserve water due to a water main break.

Residents from Kaukama Road to Makaha have reported low water issues.

The BWS believes they have located the possible source of the issue.

Repairs will commence in the westbound direction of Farrington Highway after the traffic peak Thursday.

The suspected main break is in the area between Kaukama Road and Hookele Street, according to the City.

A water wagon will be available near 87-922 Farrington Highway, while repairs are being made.