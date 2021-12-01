Water main repairs continue on Liliha Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Dec. 1, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) will be working to repair a 12-inch main break on Liliha Street between Liliha Place and Judd Street throughout the day.

According to BWS, approximately 15 homes are affected during the repairs. A water wagon is located at 2053 Liliha Street and a spigot is placed on a hydrant near 2037 Liliha Street to provide the affected customers with an alternate water source.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work area and to use alternate routes where possible.

