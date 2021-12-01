Water main repairs continue on Liliha Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Dec. 1, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) will be working to repair a 12-inch main break on Liliha Street between Liliha Place and Judd Street throughout the day.

According to BWS, approximately 15 homes are affected during the repairs. A water wagon is located at 2053 Liliha Street and a spigot is placed on a hydrant near 2037 Liliha Street to provide the affected customers with an alternate water source.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Motorists are asked to drive with caution in the work area and to use alternate routes where possible.