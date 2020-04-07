Water main repair on Kalanianaole Highway near Hawaii Kai Golf Course

Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews continue to work on repairing a broken 36-inch water main on Kalanianaole Highway between Hawaii Kai Golf Course and Makapuu.

The repair work as forced the closure of all lanes of Kalanianaole Highway between Hawaii Kai Golf Course and Makapuu. Drivers will not be able to travel between Hawaii Kai and Waimanalo using Kalanianaole Highway at this time. Motorists are advised to use Pali Highway as an alternate travel route.

One BWS customer (Hawaii Kai Golf Course) remains without water for the duration of the repair. Work to repair the water main and reopen the roadway will continue overnight and well into Tuesday.