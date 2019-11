HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a broken 8-inch water main at 724 Hoomalu Street in the Pearl City area.

One Ewa-bound lane of Hoomalu Street between Nanaki Street and Puu Poni Street will be closed for the duration of the repair. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Seven BWS customers are without water at this time. A water wagon is available at 717 Hoomalu Street to provide customers with an alternate water source.