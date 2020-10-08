Water main installation to cause lane closures in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced roadwork to install an 8-inch water mains along Kamehameha Highway will lead to lane closures between Kahuhipa Street and Keole Street, in Kaneohe.

BWS says construction will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Monday through Friday until the project is complete.

The latest installation is part of an ongoing project to replace approximately 6,400 feet of 8-inch water mains originally installed between the 1930s to the 1950s. Thus far, installations along Anoi Road, Luana Place and Keaahala Road have been completed.

Work along Kamehameha Highway is the final phase of the project.

The renewal of the water system will improve water service reliability for customers in the area, adds BWS.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes during construction hours.

Questions and comments may be directed to the BWS Construction Section at 748-5730 or by emailing contactus@hbws.org.

