HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break has shut down water and power on Maui, leaving some Kihei residents without services till midnight Saturday.

County officials said the water main line break happened on E Waipuilani Rd. between Ho St. and Eleu Pl.

Water is expected to be shut off till midnight and there is also a power outage in the area, along with a road closure while crews work to repair the area.