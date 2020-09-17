Water main break reported near Ward Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Health reported 160 new cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 17 for the state: 137 cases are from Honolulu County, 20 cases are from Hawaii County and 3 cases are from Maui County. The cumulative state total is now 11,105. DOH also reported 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths. The state death toll stands at 107.

The DOH reported that 365,690 test results have been received as of September 17.