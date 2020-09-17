Water main break reported near Ward Avenue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Motorists near Ward Avenue and Queen Street are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a water main break Thursday morning.

The road is currently closed. Police are on scene to redirect traffic.

