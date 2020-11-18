WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Several homes in Waimanalo continue to remain without water on Nov. 17 due to a 20-inch water main break in the area. The Board of Water Supply (BWS) has been working since the evening of Nov. 14 to make repairs.
BWS has stationed water wagons in the area for affected residents.
Water wagons are available at these locations:
- 41-1690 Kumuniu Street
- 41-1640 Kumuniu Street
- 41-549 Humuniki Street
- 41-1621 Humupaa Street
- 41-553 Humuniki Street
The water main break is located at 41-1606 Kalanianaole Highway.
Customers in the Waimanalo area may be experiencing low water pressure, or have no water service at all.
The total amount of customers affected is unknown.
To request a roving water wagon, please call 808-748-5000, ext 1.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Water main break repairs continue in Waimanalo
- YWCA to host benefit clothing sale, proceeds to help women dress for success
- Maui police seek help in locating missing woman
- Life-saving equipment reported stolen from Maili lifeguard towers
- Sen. Lindsey Graham facing criticism for conversation about ballots with Georgia’s Secretary of State