Water main break repairs continue in Waimanalo

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Several homes in Waimanalo continue to remain without water on Nov. 17 due to a 20-inch water main break in the area. The Board of Water Supply (BWS) has been working since the evening of Nov. 14 to make repairs.

BWS has stationed water wagons in the area for affected residents.

Water wagons are available at these locations:

41-1690 Kumuniu Street

41-1640 Kumuniu Street

41-549 Humuniki Street

41-1621 Humupaa Street

41-553 Humuniki Street

The water main break is located at 41-1606 Kalanianaole Highway.

Customers in the Waimanalo area may be experiencing low water pressure, or have no water service at all.

The total amount of customers affected is unknown.

To request a roving water wagon, please call 808-748-5000, ext 1.