Water main break repairs continue in Upper Kula

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, the Department of Water Supply (DWS) reported a water main break, after the Kona Low storm, affecting Upper Kula residents in Hapapa Gulch, near Pulehu Road.

DWS said residents may experience low water pressure or no water service while repairs are ongoing.

“We are doing our utmost to restore water as soon as possible,” said Department of Water Supply Deputy Director Helene Kau.

Water tankers are available at Fong Store, the Kula Community Center, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Fire Station, Rice Park and Silversword Condos above Kula Lodge.

According to DWS, repairs need to be completed on a 12-inch pipe that runs through a retaining wall that is elevated 8 feet above the ground. The department’s crew needs to construct a trestle to access the pipe.

A helicopter will assist with transporting the pipe and moving construction material.

When the pipe is repaired, DWS said it will take several hours to fill nearby water tanks to re-establish water service.

The department expects repairs to be finished by Wednesday and service restored to Upper Kula on Thursday.

DWS said when the water service is restored, residents and businesses may experience brown water.

Residents are advised to flush their waterlines until water runs clear.