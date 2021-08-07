Water main break prompted temporary lane closures on Kalanianaole Hwy. near Aina Haina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway were temporarily closed after a water main break near the Paiko Drive intersection on Saturday, Aug. 7, according to the Board of Water Supply.

BWS officials said the main break occurred around 4:55 p.m. Saturday and officials with the City and County of Honolulu confirmed all lanes were reopened by 5 p.m.

Only one westbound lane of Kalanianaole Highway was open near Paiko Drive while crews responded.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.