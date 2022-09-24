HONOLULU (KHON2) — A water main break in Makakilo is prompting the street to fully close down.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the water main break is near Makakilo Elementary School.

HPD said that Anipeahi Street between Makakilo Drive and Auwaea Street is closed in both directions.

The Board of Water Supply reported the water main break to be eight inches and around seven services may be impacted during repairs.

BWS is at the scene.

For more information, you can visit the BWS website.