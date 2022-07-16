bright orange traffic cones standing in a row on dark asphalt

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported a road closure on Kamehameha Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road.

The Honolulu Police Department stated that a bridge collapsed due to a water main break.

The Board of Water Supply later confirmed a 30 inch water main break.

Kaneohe bound lane is damaged and Kamehameha Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road is shut down.

HPD and BWS are at the scene.

No injuries were reported.