BWS complete water main break on Kuliouou Road

FINAL UPDATE: Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews have completed repairs to a 12-inch water main on Kuliouou Road between Kalanianaole Highway and Keoki Place. Water service has been restored to all customers, and Kuliouou Road has been reopened.

BWS staff and equipment remain on site as crews perform additional work off of the roadway. Though all lanes of Kuliouou are open to vehicular traffic, motorists are advised to drive with caution.

Update: Board of Water Supply crews continue to work on repairing a broken 12-inch water main on Kuliouou Road between Kalanianaole Highway and Keoki Place.

Kuliouou Road is completely closed between Kalanianaole Highway and Keoki Place. Motorists are advised to use Elelupe Road as an alternate travel route.

Work on the pipe and roadway is expected to continue throughout the day.

Eight BWS customers are without water service at this time.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is responding to a water main break on Kuliouou Road between Kalanianaole Highway and Keoki Place.

A BWS troubleshooter is onsite to investigate and to close nearby water valves to stop water loss.

Customers in the Kuliouou area may notice lower than normal water pressure, or no water at all. The size of the water main and total number of customers affected is unknown at this time. BWS staff is working as quickly as possible to restore water and make repairs to the water main as quickly as possible.

The mauka bound lane of Kuliouou Road is closed between Kalanianaole Highway and Keoki Place. Motorists are advised to use Elelupe Road as an alternate travel route.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available.